Former Princeton school administrator appointed Interim Commissioner of Education

A former school administrator at Princeton has been appointed as Interim Commissioner of Education.

The Missouri Board of Education voted to appoint Deputy Commissioner Doctor Roger Dorson as interim commissioner of education effective immediately after it voted five to three in a closed meeting Friday to replace Doctor Margie Vandeven as commissioner of education effective immediately.

Doctor Vic Lenz, Mike Jones, and Charlie Shields voted against replacing Vandeven.

Dorson formerly served as the principal and superintendent in Princeton. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in secondary school administration at Northeast Missouri State University, which is now Truman State University, in Kirksville.

Dorson earned his doctorate in curriculum and instruction at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

