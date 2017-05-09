Former Missouri city clerk admits to embezzling city funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri city clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling taxpayer dollars with a credit card fraud scheme.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 45-year-old Cari Gillmore, of Springfield, entered the guilty plea Monday. Through the plea, she admitted to using credit cards that were issued to the city of Walnut Grove for personal purchases.

Prosecutors say losses totaled nearly $68,000 and included about $27,000 in fraudulent credit card transaction in 2015. Gilmore became the city clerk in 2002. She was fired last year after the problems were uncovered.

She could face up to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Like this: Like Loading...