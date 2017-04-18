Former Missouri bank officer pleads guilty in loan scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former south-central bank officer has admitted using stolen information from customers to take out personal loans.

Federal authorities say 44-year-old Keith Ray Smith, of Summersville, pleaded guilty Monday to making false statements on a loan application and aggravated identity theft.

The crimes occurred when Smith was a bank loan officer and compliance officer at Community Bank in Summersville.

He admitted taking out loans worth $81,040 between 2015 and June 2016, using bank customers’ names, their bank account information and social security numbers without authorization.

He transferred the money to his personal account and spent it on gambling or personal expenses.

He also admitted using his mother’s and brother’s personal information to apply for about $70,000 in loans without their approval in 2010 and 2011 to pay for gambling.

Like this: Like Loading...