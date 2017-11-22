Former Marshall man pleads guilty to child pornography, faces 13 years in prison

An Arkansas man, formerly of Marshall, Mo., pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.

Kenneth Larrechea, 48, of Marshall, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth for possessing child pornography. Larrechea also had an apartment in Blackburn, Mo.

Larrechea was identified as one of 158 individuals who received child pornography through Kik (an instant messaging and chat application) from a New York man, who pleaded guilty in a separate case in the Northern District of New York. An FBI agent executed a search warrant at Larrechea’s Marshall residence on Dec. 8, 2015, and seized several electronic media devices, including computers, hard drives, and cell phones.

Investigators discovered several images on an SD card in Larrechea’s cell phone of a child victim, approximately 10 or 11 years, getting in and out of a shower. The images were screenshots taken from a video file. The child victim told investigators she was not aware that she was being video recorded or photographed.

More than 400 videos and more than 70 images of child pornography and erotica were located on Larrechea’s cell phone and SD card.



Under the terms of the plea agreement, Larrechea will be sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Luna. It was investigated by the FBI and the Marshall, Mo., Police Department.

