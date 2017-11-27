Former Lock Springs man back in jail for violation of bond on manslaughter charge

A former resident of Lock Springs is in jail after he was arrested in Chillicothe for allegedly violating terms of his bond on an original charge from a year ago, of involuntary manslaughter in Daviess County.

26-year-old Aaron Thomas Tucker’s address, according to online court information, is Spencer, Iowa.

Chillicothe Police, in a report released Sunday, stated Tucker was taken into custody one week ago, on November 20, in the 700 block of Webster Street. After being processed at the Chillicothe Police Department, Tucker was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

Online court information shows that the circuit court, on its own motion, ordered an arrest warrant for Tucker based on probable cause that the defendant used a controlled substance-marijuana. His original bond was revoked, then it was re-set at $25,000 cash. Bond conditions and alleged violations are scheduled for a hearing December 13 in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court.

One year ago, authorities reported Michael Chad Estabrook died at a hospital after a closed fist struck him in the jaw. Tucker was arrested and charged then with second-degree murder in connection with the death. Back in March, the Daviess County prosecutor amended the charge to involuntary manslaughter. After waiving a preliminary hearing, Tucker was released from custody on a percentage bond.

Like this: Like Loading...