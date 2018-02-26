Former exotic dancer asks Greitens for pardon; Bases request on governor’s motion to dismiss his own case

A lawyer has cited a motion to dismiss invasion of privacy charges against Governor Eric Greitens as a basis to exonerate his client.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an attorney has asked Greitens to pardon Paul Henreid, a former exotic dancer of the same charges the governor faces. According to the newspaper, Henreid was indicted in 1998 on four counts, including invasion of privacy, for secretly videotaping sexual acts with women at his home. The request for a pardon is based on a motion submitted by Greitens attorney.

The motion does not deny that Greitens took a photo of a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair in a compromising position, an act Greitens has sidestepped acknowledging. In arguing for dismissal, Greitens attorney contends the law does not apply to a situation where the photographed party knows he or she is being viewed by his or her partner who takes the photograph.

The Post-Dispatch reports Albert Watkins, the attorney for Henroid, said it would be “mighty hypocritical” for Greitens to reject his request. Watkins is also the lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman Greitens was involved with. The ex-husband secretly recorded the woman as she described her encounter with Greitens in March 2015, before he announced his intention to run for Governor.

