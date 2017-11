Many of our area schools have announced assemblies, programs, or receptions today to honor Veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Since Veteran’s Day falls on a Saturday, the schools have scheduled their observances for Friday when school is in session.

The former commander of the Major Dale Stepp Post 31 of the American Legion at Trenton, Jack Griffin, reflects on the tributes being planned by students and staff of the schools in a conversation with John Anthony.

Like this: Like Loading...