Forage Systems Research Center to hold annual field day September 12

The University of Missouri Extension’s Forage Systems Research Center in Linneus will hold its annual field day next month.

The free event will be held September 12th beginning at 8:30 in the morning.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will share information on edge feathering timber to improve quail habitat and Chronic Wasting Disease in deer during the event.

Murrell Enterprises, LLC will lead a sawmill demonstration. Linn County Extension Specialist Valerie Tate will present on using summer annual forages. State climatologist Pat Guinan will share how Missouri Mesonet operates as well as temperature inversion potential. Graduate student Josh Tooley will go over the Forage Systems Research Center’s sunn hemp research.

Natural Resources Director Dusty Walter will help attendees improve their timber stands.

The event will include a free lunch.

Contact Racheal Foster-Neal at 660-895-5121 to register.

