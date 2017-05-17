Florida woman injured in crash near Gallatin

A woman from Florida was injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident approximately two miles west of Gallatin.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 55-year-old Sabrina Barnett of Fort Lauderdale who was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The state patrol noted she was driving a sports utility vehicle westbound on Highway 6, slowing to turn north onto 210th Street when a westbound pickup, driven by 75-year-old John Jones of Gilman City, skidded in an attempt to avoid the SUV but his towed unit struck the driver’s side of the Florida SUV.

Damage was minor to both vehicles in the 4 o’clock accident Tuesday in Daviess County. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assisting the highway patrol were the Daviess county sheriff’s office, emergency medical services, and Gallatin Police.

Like this: Like Loading...