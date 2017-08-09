Florida man arrested for driving 114 mph on Highway 36

A Florida man was arrested after a detective from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office witnessed him driving at a high rate of speed Sunday.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Detective Ryan Ford headed to Wheeling on a criminal investigation when he checked 56-year-old Ariel Anthony Diaz’s vehicle traveling at 114 miles per hour on U. S. 36 west bound.

Diaz was traveling to Wichita, Kansas and claimed he was in a hurry to use a restroom.

Cox says Diaz was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested, posted the required bond, and was processed before being released on a must appear summons for September 6.

