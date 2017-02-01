Florida man accused of disguising 24 gallons of moonshine as water

(UPI) – A Florida man was arrested after deputies discovered he was smuggling 24 gallons of moonshine whiskey disguised as water.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said the Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force pulled over Joe Edwards II, 44, a Miami resident with a Georgia driver’s license, on southbound Interstate 75, near Micanopy.

Police said they discovered 24-gallon bottles of moonshine in the in the front seat and trunk of the car that had been labeled as water.

The sheriff’s office compared the incident to Discovery TV series Moonshiners.

“Just like the description of the show, ‘Think the days of bootleggers, backwoods stills and ‘white lightning’ are over. Not a chance!’ The suspect was found to have 24 gallons of ‘white lightning’ in the trunk of a Kia. Unlike the TV series, Joe Lewis Edwards III of Georgia did not get away.”

Edwards was charged with moving or concealing beverage with intent to defraud the state of tax, unapproved container, and possession of moonshine whiskey.

