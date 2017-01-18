Five Missouri residents indicted for meth conspiracy, illegal firearms

Five Springfield, Mo., residents were indicted by a federal grand jury today for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene County and Webster County, Mo., and for illegally possessing firearms.

Randy G. Dabney, 53, James O. Mitchell, 45, Christopher R. Mays, 35, Michael J. Boehm 22, and Kayla A. Morrill, 40, all of Springfield, were charged in a 25-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

The indictment alleges that all five co-defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Nov. 24, 2015, to Sept. 28, 2016.

In addition to the conspiracy, Dabney is charged with three counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking conspiracy, five counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and one count of illegally possessing a sawed-off rifle. Dabney, who has a prior felony conviction, allegedly was in possession of a Rock Island Armory .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol on April 14, 2016; a Ruger .22-caliber rifle on April 26, 2016; a Star B. Echevarria 9mm semi-automatic pistol on May 4, 2016; a Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol on May 24, 2016; and a Jimenez Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and an O.F. Mossberg and Sons 12-gauge shotgun on June 1, 2016. Dabney allegedly was in possession of a sawed-off Ruger .22-caliber rifle on April 26, 2016.

Mitchell and Morrill are also charged together in one count of aiding and abetting one another to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Mitchell is also charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine, three counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms. Mitchell, who has a prior felony conviction, allegedly was in possession of a Springfield Armory .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on April 1, 2016; and a Jimenez Arms .32-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Cobra .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on June 8, 2016.

Mays is also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking conspiracy and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mays, who has a prior felony conviction, allegedly was in possession of a Taurus Millennium 9mm semi-automatic pistol on March 4, 2016.

Boehm is also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking conspiracy and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Boehm, who has been convicted of a felony, allegedly was in possession of a Norinco 7.62 x 39mm semi-automatic rifle, a Beretta 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle, a Winchester .30-.30-caliber lever-action rifle and a Winchester .300-caliber bolt-action rifle on March 25, 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...