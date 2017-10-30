Fit-tastic Family Fun Night slated for November 7 at Rissler Elementary School

In September, Wright Memorial Hospital launched its second consecutive year of an interactive health program for fourth-grade students at Rissler Elementary School.

Sydney Arnold, family nurse practitioner, and Christina Ferguson, registered dietitian, have led the sessions with the assistance of Nathan Gamet, director, Ketcham Community Center, Mary Easter, clinic manager, Hanger Clinic in Trenton, and Cindy Eivins, registered dietitian, Trenton Hy-Vee. The goal of the program has been to help the students learn and practice healthy habits. The program focuses on five healthy behaviors:

1 hour or more of physical activity each day

2 hours maximum of screen time each day

3 servings of low or nonfat milk or yogurt each day

4 servings of water, not sugary drinks, each day

5 servings or more of fruits & vegetables each day

On Tuesday, November 7, the six-week Fit-Tastic program will conclude with a Fit-tastic Family Fun Night starting at 5 p.m. in the Rissler Elementary gymnasium. The event is open to all 4th graders and their families.

“We’ve really had a great time interacting with the students this year,” said Christina Ferguson, R.D., L.D. “They’ve worked really hard, and we hope that they’ve learned a lot and had some fun along the way. The Family Fun Night is an opportunity for the kids to celebrate, and for the parents to come and see what they’ve learned. It’s also an opportunity for parents and students to learn what they can do as a family to continue healthy habits in their home for years to come.”

Hy-Vee dietitian, Cindy Eivins, will be leading a presentation about eating healthy on a budget and will provide some good resources on the topic, in addition to other health topics. Families will have an opportunity to ask questions and take resources home with them.

Light, healthy refreshments will be provided to attendees and there will be some fun door prizes given away.

Businesses and organizations attending the event and providing resources and/or door prize items include:

Grundy County Health Department

Hanger Clinic

NCMC Ketcham Community Center

Trenton Hy-Vee

The local University of Missouri Extension Office

Wright Memorial Hospital

For questions about the Fit-tastic Family Fun Night, call 660-358-5756.

