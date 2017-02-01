Fit-Tastic Family Fun Night slated for February 9 at Rissler Elementary School

An interactive health program launched by the Wright Memorial Hospital last fall for fourth graders at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will conclude next week.

A Fit-Tastic Family Fun Night will be held at the Rissler gym the evening of February 9th at 5:30.

Registered dietitian Christina Ferguson says she believes the event will be a fun way for the students to show their parents what they’ve learned through the Fit-Tastic program and for families to learn what they can do together to continue healthy habits.

Hy-Vee dietician Cindy Eivins will lead a presentation on eating healthy on a budget, allow families to ask questions, and provide resources families can take home.

There will be light, healthy refreshments available and a prize raffle.

The event is open to all fourth graders and their families.

The Grundy County Health Department, the Trenton Hy-Vee, the local University of Missouri Extension Office, and Wright Memorial Hospital will attend and provide resources for the fun night.

The Fit-Tastic program focuses on five healthy behaviors to do each day: one hour or more of physical activity, two hours maximum of screen time, three servings of low or nonfat milk or yogurt, four servings of water and not sugary drinks, and five servings or more of fruits and vegetables.

Call 358-5756 for more information about the Fit-Tastic Family Fun Night.

