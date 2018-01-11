First-year FFA members attend Greenhand Motivational Conference at NCMC

First-year FFA members from Area 2 attended the annual Greenhand Motivational Conference at North Central Missouri College on Wednesday.

NCMC Agriculture Instructor Rustin Jumps reports about 450 students and guests attended from 26 schools.

The FFA members learned about being positive role models, getting involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members, and making a positive difference in their lives, schools, and communities.

State FFA Officers used interactive workshops and skits to encourage first-year FFA members to explore their talents, reach outside their comfort zone, and set goals for their education, careers, and FFA experience.

The conference at NCMC was one of eighteen to be held across the state through Friday at 13 different locations.

MFA Incorporated sponsors the conferences.

