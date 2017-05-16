“First Fridays at the Refuge” at Swan Lake begin June 2

“First Fridays at the Refuge” are back for the Summer and Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting its first “First Fridays” event of the 2017 summer on June 2.

Things kick off at 5 PM and will run through the evening providing great outdoors fun for the entire family. As always, the event will have multiple activities focused on a family-friendly atmosphere.

Activities will include: archery shooting, a prairie grass maze, a turtle tank, and this year will feature a four-leaf clover search for kids age 12 and under. The Sumner American Legion and Auxiliary in partnership with the Friends of Swan lake NWR will be having a free hotdog dinner with chips and drinks. The Observation tower will be open to tours, along with the visitor center and gift shop. As always, the events are free and open to the public.

Linda Hoover will be available to paint caricatures of individuals or families. Linda has been here in the past and does a great job creating mementos for those attending the First Friday events.

An art show exhibit will be on display in the Visitor Center with art from area school students. Participants at the First Friday will be able to vote for their favorite art pieces. The art features outdoor themed depictions. Winners of the Art Contest will be awarded prizes from the Friends of Swan Lake NWR.

The feature event for June will be a presentation by the US Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services out of Jefferson City, MO. They will have a live raptor (Owl or Hawk) on hand that is to be released back into the wild. The presentation will be at the Amphitheater from 7:30 – 8:30 PM. The live bird will be the star of the program at which the USDA personnel will discuss how the birds are cared for and prepared to be released into the wild. At the conclusion, the bird featured in the program will be released into the wild.

Come out and enjoy a great fun and entertaining evening in the great outdoors at Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The program will run from 5 PM till 8:30 PM. You may call the refuge if you have any questions at (660) 856-3323 ext 13.

Swan Lake NWR is located one mile south of Sumner, MO and managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service as a unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System. The USFWS is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for continuing benefit of the American people

