Laredo R-7 School will hold an open house the day before the first day of school.

The open house will be the evening of August 21st from 6 to 7 o’clock.

Parents and children may meet with teachers, put supplies away, take a tour of the building, ask questions, and/or enroll.

The first day of school will be August 22 and there will be an early dismissal at 1 o’clock.

Call the school at 660-286-2225 for more information.

