First day of school at Trenton has 1072 students enrolled

The Trenton R-9 School District’s first-day enrollment was 1,072 students.

The enrollment number is down by 26 compared to the first day of school last year.

The ninth grade class is the largest with 103 students, second grade is the smallest class with 65 and 85 students are enrolled in kindergarten.

All other grades at Trenton have between 79 and 88 enrolled.

There are 345 students enrolled at Trenton High School, 338 students in fifth through eighth grades at the middle school, and 389 students in kindergarten through fourth grade at Rissler Elementary School.

