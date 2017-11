Trenton and Grundy County rural firefighters responded to the Sonic Drive-In on East 9th Street in Trenton Saturday morning where there was a fire in a cooking fryer.

The blaze had extinguished itself before firefighters arrived and the fire was attributed to a grease build-up on the fryer. No damage and no injuries were reported.

The Grundy County Ambulance service also responded.

