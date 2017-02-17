Trenton firefighters respond to fire on Crowder Road

The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 432 West Crowder Road Thursday just before noon.

Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports a resident at home at the time noticed a small fire on the back porch.

Summers says the fire, which appeared to be accidental, spread to the yard around the house and reports the porch suffered extensive damage, and the house suffered minor damage.

Responders were at the scene for about an hour and the Grundy County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

