Fired Missouri bailiff alleges discrimination in lawsuit

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — A former bailiff in Missouri has filed a lawsuit alleging a sheriff fired him after unsuccessfully trying to convince him not to run for sheriff in another county.

Warren Hagar filed the civil rights lawsuit in April against Stone County and Sheriff Doug Rader. Hagar, who unsuccessfully ran for Christian County sheriff, said he was wrongfully terminated, suffered public humiliation and embarrassment, and lost the “ability to effectively campaign for public office,” the Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2qrKmlt ) reported.

Rader didn’t immediately return a voicemail from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Hagar is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, along with court and attorney fees. He’s also seeking punitive damages from Rader.

The lawsuit alleges Rader met with Hagar several times last year to oppose his choice to run for office. Hagar alleged he was fired in April 2016, because he refused to remove his name from consideration.

Court records show an outside mediator has been assigned to the case. Rader and Stone County have not yet filed responses.

Hagar’s attorney, Brandon Potter, told the AP it was disappointing a sheriff would keep a “qualified candidate” from running for office in another county.

Hagar used to work for Christian County Sheriff Joey Kyle and Christian County. He previously filed suit against them, also alleging wrongful termination because he expressed possibly running for sheriff in 2012 and having the sheriff’s office audited. He said he was fired the day after the election with allegedly no reason given. That case was dismissed after a settlement was reached, according to online court records.

