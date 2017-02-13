Fire destroys large hay bales in northern Grundy County

Fire Sunday afternoon burned 12 large bales of hay and some cedar wood at a location on Northeast 130th Street in northern Grundy County.

The property belonged to Jonathan Statzman of 111 Northeast 130.

A spokesman for the Spickard Fire Protection District, Jesse Richmond, said it’s believed embers from trash being burned in a barrel, spread to the hay bales and a pile of cedarwood nearby. Conditions were quite windy.

Richmond said he was told the cedar wood was valued at $4,000 and a dozen bales of hay, lost, were worth $600. Richmond thanked a neighbor for coming to the scene who used his tractor with a spike to move the large bales so that the hay could be spread out and allow the firefighters a better opportunity to extinguish the blaze.

The fire alarm came in at 2 o’clock Sunday, initially reported as a grass fire. The Spickard department returned to the fire station nearly three hours later.

According to Richmond, Spickard received mutual aid assistance at the scene by the Mercer County Fire Protection District which provided personnel, a tanker, and brush trucks; as well as the Grundy County Rural District that provided personnel and a tanker fire truck.

