A fire early Sunday destroyed a house at 20th and Chicago in Trenton.

The cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries were reported.

A fire department spokesman said the occupant or occupants got out safely. The name or names were not available.

Trenton and Grundy County rural firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were on the scene around six hours before being called back two other times to extinguish flare-ups.

