Fire destroys double-wide home in Tindall

A double-wide trailer home in Tindall is considered a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.

Spickard Fire Protection District Training Officer Jesse Richmond reports the home in the 700 block of Northwest 60th Street was completely down on the ground and engulfed in flames when Spickard Fire crews arrived.

He says crews were on the scene about 30 to 45 minutes mainly to make sure the grass and brush around the trailer did not catch fire.

Richmond reports the home was abandoned, and it is unknown what caused the fire, however, Richmond reports that there were no injuries.

(Photo Courtesy: Dennis Robb)

Like this: Like Loading...