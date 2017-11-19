Fire destroys business outlet on Missouri Street in Macon

A building in Macon which is uninhabitable due to extensive fire damage which housed five businesses. Macon’s Fire Chief said the business outlet is a total loss.

Macon Fire Chief Ross Dutton reports firefighters responded to the building at 1003 South Missouri Street Thursday night around 9:21 with three pieces of equipment and 13 firefighters. Upon arrival, the fire department requested aid from the Macon Rural Fire Department due to fire conditions. Macon Rural responded with one fire engine and seven firefighters.

Dutton says crews were on the scene about six and a half hours and traffic on Highway 63 was re-routed for several hours due to fire conditions and the necessity for water. A firefighter reported crews were called back several hours later due to flare-ups and hot spots, with nine firefighters on the scene Friday morning for approximately 5 hours.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and Chief Dutton reports the Macon Police Department, Macon Ambulance District, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon Municipal Utilities, and the Highway Patrol provided assistance.

