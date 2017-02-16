Fire burns 80 acres, 200 large bales of hay in Adair County

The Adair County Rural Fire Department responded to a hay fire south of Highway 61 and east of Highway 149 in Adair County Tuesday.

Adair County Rural Fire Department Chief Chris Drennan says about 80 acres and about 200 large bales of hay were on fire.

Firefighters contained the fire but left the scene with the tightly-packed-together bales still burning as there was nothing more the firefighters could do to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown but suspects the dry weather played a part.

The Adair County Rural Fire fought the fire with help from fire departments from Novinger and Winigan.

