Fire at Smiley home in Galt destroys home and contents

A fire Sunday afternoon at Galt destroyed a house and its contents.

The blaze occurred at the residence of Charles and Johnna Smiley at 111 West Center Street in Galt. Responding to the scene were the Galt Fire Protection District and the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District.

Terry Wynne of the Galt fire district reports the two-story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Wynne noted Smiley was the only one home when the fire broke out. He escaped the structure by the time the roof fell in.

Nothing was saved and Wynne stated the cause of the fire is undetermined. Galt firefighters were on the scene for three to four hours Sunday. They were able to keep the blaze from possibly spreading as winds were very light. No injuries were reported.

A family member indicates the home and contents were a total loss and has set up a Go Fund Me account which can be viewed by clicking this link.

All images are credit to Charles Smiley from his Facebook page.

