Filing periods announced for candidates in Galt and Laredo

Registered voters of Galt and Laredo will be selecting three city officials in the municipal election next April 3.

Positions to be filled in both Galt and Laredo will be for Mayor and two Aldermen at large. Each of the terms runs two years.

The candidate filing period begins December 12th and concludes on January 16th.

For a city position in Laredo, filings can be done Monday through Thursday between 11 o’clock and 3 o’clock at the city hall. For a city position in Galt, the filings can be done on Fridays from 8 o’clock until 12 Noon at Galt City Hall.

