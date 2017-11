Filing dates for the April 3rd election for the Trenton City Council have been set.

Those interested can file December 12th through January 16th for the election of one council member from each of the four wards.

Candidates can file at City Clerk Cindy Simpson’s office at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

City Hall will be closed December 25th, January 1st, and January 15 and will be open until 5 o’clock January 16th.

