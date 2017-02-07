FFDD to provide transportation to NCMC game on February 18

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County Educational-Vocational Program will provide transportation and supervision to the North Central Missouri College basketball games against North Arkansas College at the Ketcham Gym in Trenton February 18.

The Lady Pirates will play that afternoon at 2 o’clock and the Pirates will play at 4 o’clock with admission free to the games for FFDD volunteers and individuals with disabilities.

Free popcorn, Coca-Cola, and a brownie will be available and attendees may also purchase items at the concession stand.

The FFDD passenger van will leave Friendship Place Apartments at 1 o’clock and return around 6 o’clock. FFDD will pick up individuals with disabilities at their homes if necessary and space in the van is limited.

Call 359-3285 before February 15th if you would like a ride to the games.

