FFDD to hold public hearing August 14

The Friends and Families of the Developmentally Disabled Board will hold a public hearing later this month to discuss its proposed property tax rate levy next year.

The hearing will be held at the Grundy County Courthouse the evening of August 14th at 6:30.

The proposed tax rate to be levied by the Friends and Families of the Developmentally Disabled for 2018 is 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The tax rate would produce the revenues that the 2018 budget shows to be required from the property tax.

