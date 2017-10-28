FFDD annual banquet and awards to be held November 6

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled’s annual banquet, awards, and monthly meeting will be held November 6th.

The event will be held at Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton starting with the banquet at 6 o’clock that evening. Community Service Honor Awards, as well as the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled Educational/Vocational Awards, will be presented at 6:45.

The regular board meeting and gifted meeting will start at 7:15. The board meeting’s agenda includes an election of officers for 2018, purchase of service providers, approval of the 2018 budget, policy and procedures, and evaluations.

An executive session will be held if needed.

