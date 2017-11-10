Festival of Trees set for November 24 in Trenton

The Festival of Trees event is two weeks away and is scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2017, in Trenton.

Organizers report they have had several entries for the auction including trees, wreaths, gift baskets, smoked ribs, Gourmet Carmel apples, a vintage tree, large white Panda bear, metal silhouettes; fresh tabletop Christmas tree and others.

Entertainment and parade entries have been made but more entries will be accepted for the auction, parade, and entertainment.

There are many activities planned for the 10th annual Festival of Trees and include the Christmas Parade which starts at 4:30 from Eastside Park. The Rock Barn is open from 5 to 7 pm. You may view trees and other Christmas items, enjoy entertainment, participate in horse and buggy rides with David Kurtz, Kettle and Carmel Corn from MGM Popcorn will be available along with the Family Trio Petting Zoo.

Other activities include animal balloon making with Peter Allen, paint plates for Santa, decorate gingerbread Houses by the Trenton high and middle schools. There will be candy and cookie sales including breads, baked goods, pies, cinnamon rolls and more.

DeAnna McCarter is in charge and you may call her at 654-2422 to donate.

The auction of trees and Christmas items starts at 7 pm with Scott Roy Auctioneer. Concession Stand available with hot dogs donated from Smithville Farms of Princeton, chili-cheese dogs, nacho cheese/chips, and drinks.

Call Brenda Thorne 654-0218 or Judie Leininger 359-5123 for donations.

