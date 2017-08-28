Felony charge filed involving crash east of Trenton

A Kansas City man is to appear in circuit court at Trenton next month after being charged with a felony and two misdemeanor counts stemming from a rollover, injury accident last week.

The crash happened last Thursday on Highway 6 east of Trenton and the arrest was made by the State Highway Patrol.

A charge of felony driving while intoxicated, with serious injury, has been filed against 51-year-old Henry Mullenix. He also faces charges of driving while his license was revoked or suspended as well as operating a vehicle in an alleged careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. He’s further been accused of endangering the life of a passenger in the car, also from Kansas City.

Bonds total $17,500 pending an appearance September 12th in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

The court information notes Mullenix was convicted in July last year of driving while revoked in Platte County Circuit Court.

