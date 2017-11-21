FCS Financial commits $50K to 4-H over 5-years

FCS Financial has pledged its support to Missouri’s youth through a $50,000 commitment to Missouri 4-H.

Over the next five years, FCS Financial will provide $10,000 installments to Missouri 4-H Foundation for the Youth Futures Program, Hall of Fame, 4-H Clover and livestock, equine and dairy judging.

More than 220,000 young people participate in 4-H clubs and special interest programs throughout the state.

FCS Financial chief executive David Janish says Missouri 4-H provides an opportunity for children to learn about leadership, agriculture and community service. The programs that FCS has chosen to support align with FCS Financial’s values by offering life skills and education for future success. It also recognizes those who have volunteered with Missouri 4-H as they help to shape the next generation of rural leaders.

Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine says FCS Financial’s pledge allows Missouri 4-H to provide a safe and supportive environment where young people learn real-world skills preparing them for the challenges they face today and in the future.

