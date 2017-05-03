FBLA holds recognition program at Trenton High School

Among honors and recognition at the fine arts / practical arts program Tuesday night at the Trenton High School, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) presented three awards based on personal accomplishment and involvement in FBLA throughout the year.

The Emerging Leader award goes to a younger member who was actively involved in chapter activities and competitive events.

This year’s winner is Carson Burchett. Carson attended all chapter meetings, participated in almost all activities and did well at the competition. He placed 3rd in Introduction to Business and 2nd in Introduction to Financial Math at district and qualified for state in both events.

The second award is Business Person of the Year.

This person shows outstanding business aptitude. During the competitive events, this person showed excellent business skills and professionalism. This year’s Business Person of the Year goes to Werthen Gass. At the District Leadership Conference, Werthen qualified for state competition in all 3 events she competed in. She earned 1st in Digital Video Production, 1st in Introduction to Business and 1st in Introduction to Business Communications. At state, Werthen placed 7th in Digital Video Production.

The last award is the Outstanding Member of the Year.

This person is encouraging and supportive of others, takes leadership roles in activities, and always finds a way to make time to get things done. This year’s outstanding member of the year is Karli Crawford.

THS FBLA officers for the 2017-2018 school year:

President Ashten Whitaker

VP of Fundraising & Recruitment Grace Holcomb

VP of Community Service Werthen Gass

2nd VP Saedee Jackson

Secretary McKenna Cox

Treasurer Carson Burchett

Reporter Sarah Jordan

Historian Max McNabb

