The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Father-Daughter Dance at the North 65 Center in Trenton tonight.

The Grand March starts at 6 o’clock, and the dance runs from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Food, drink, and tiaras will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber and are $15 per duo and $5 for each additional girl.

Call the Chamber at 660-359-4324 for more information.

