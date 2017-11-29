Fatal crash in April results in manslaughter charge against Chillicothe man

A fatality accident seven months ago in Livingston County has resulted in the filing of a felony charge against one of the drivers.

Online court information shows 23-year-old Benjamin Wesley Davis of Chillicothe has been named in a warrant accusing him of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree.

On April 17th, the Highway Patrol listed Benjamin Davis as the driver of an express van that reportedly struck the rear of a sports utility vehicle that had stopped in a MoDOT Highway 65 work zone three miles south of Chillicothe.

That crash claimed the life of an infant: Rowan Nichols, son of Warren and Amanda Nichols of Springfield. The infant boy was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center approximately two hours after the accident occurred. Both of the Nichols, as well as Davis, were injured and were transported to the hospital in Chillicothe.

The fatality accident was investigated by the Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and MoDOT.

On Monday, Livingston County’s Prosecuting Attorney filed with the Associate Division of circuit court, a probable cause statement, along with the felony charge, on Benjamin Davis. Court information shows an arrest warrant was issued.

Bond has been initially set at $20,000 cash.

