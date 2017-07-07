Fatal Wednesday accident victim’s name released

The name has been released on the woman who died after being hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night in downtown Trenton.

According to the Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater, the victim is Linda Kay Sanderson of Trenton. She and other family members, according to Slater, reside at the Plaza Apartments.

The 9:30 pm accident happened on Main Street in front of the apartment building. Trenton’s Police Chief has said the woman was walking across the street when hit by a westbound pickup.

Ms. Sanderson was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor.

Arrangements for Linda Kay Sanderson are being handled by the Roberson Funeral Home at Bethany.

Coroner Slater assisted in completing the death investigation and noted it has been ruled an accident.

The Trenton Police Department has released no details about Wednesday nights’ vehicle – pedestrian accident.

