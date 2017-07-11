Fatal accident north of Cameron claims the life of Maysville man

A vehicle accident one mile north of Cameron early Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Maysville man.

The Highway Patrol reports 43-year-old Brian Miller traveled eastbound on Rogers Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Harris Road. Miller’s pickup truck struck the passenger’s side of a pickup truck on southbound Harris Road driven by 27-year-old John Wise of Cameron causing Miller’s truck to veer off the east side of Harris Road and strike a fence before coming to a rest on its wheels ejecting him.

Wise’s truck also went off the east side of Harris Road before coming to a rest on its wheels.

A doctor at Cameron Regional Medical Center pronounced Miller dead and the Dekalb County Coroner transported the body to Turner Family Funeral Home.

A private vehicle transported Wise to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what the Patrol called minor injuries.

The Patrol reports Miller did not wear a seat belt at the time of the accident, while Wise did.

The Cameron Fire Department and first responders assisted.

