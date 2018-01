Farnum Family Music and Ministry will perform at Grundy Center United Methodist Church on Highway Y near Trenton twice next weekend.

The Farnum Family will perform bluegrass, gospel, Irish, old-time Western, and comedy music the evening of January 20th at 6:30 as well as the morning of January 21st at 10:30.

The family is from the Missouri Ozarks and has been featured in Silver Dollar City.

Call Jan England at 660-646-0728 or visit the Farnum Family website for more information.

