Farming accident kills northwest Missouri man

A northwest Missouri man died Wednesday afternoon as a result of a farm accident in rural Nodaway County.

The highway patrol reports 67-year-old Michael Calfee of Elmo was pronounced dead at the scene more than three hours after the accident was believed to have occurred.

Calfee was loading brush into a John Deere backhoe loader which was unoccupied on Bell Road, north of 170th Street. While it was in gear, the vehicle began rolling south and struck Calfee. The loader came to a stop, upright, against an embankment.

The accident happened about 2 o’clock approximately three miles southwest of Elmo, Missouri.

Calfee was pronounced dead by the Nodaway County Coroner at 5:50 pm.

