Farmers Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative will celebrate 79 years of providing electric service to members-owners next month.

The Cooperative will hold its annual meeting at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe the night of June 13th.

Doors will be opened at 5:30 for member registration.

A gift bucket with a $10 bill credit, ice cream spade, and electrical safety and efficiency information will be given to members upon registration.

The business meeting will begin at 7 o’clock.

It will include a report on the state of the cooperative as well as the election of three representatives for the board of directors for Districts 2, 3, and 7.

Cookies and punch will be served, and door prizes will be drawn at the end of the event.

The two grand prizes will be a $500 Farmers’ Electric Cooperative bill credit, a 32 inch smart TV.

There will also be a kids only drawing as well as a kids’ fun zone open during the meeting, which will include a bounce house and other activities for children ages three and older.

Members are encouraged to bring their registration cards, which can be found in the Rural Missouri magazine’s June issue.

