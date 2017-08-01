Farmers’ Electric Cooperative of Chillicothe sends delegates to Washington, D.C.

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative, Incorporated of Chillicothe sponsored two area delegates attending the 54th Annual Missouri Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D. C.

Harlie Jones of Chillicothe and Nicole Robinson of Bethany attended the seven-day tour.

The tour provided opportunities for the participating high school students to learn what it is like to be involved in politics, leadership positions, community service, and today’s issues.

Participants visited with representatives from their congressional districts, toured famous monuments, took part in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Electric Youth Day, and heard speeches from government leaders and motivational speakers.

