Farmers Electric Coop to hold annual essay contest

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative will send five high schoolers on all-expense paid trips this summer for winning the company’s 54th Annual Essay Contest.

Two juniors will win trips to Washington D. C for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to be held June 9 through 15.

Three sophomores will be chosen to attend the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience in Jefferson City July 12 through 14.

This year’s essay topic is “Cooperatives serve their members in a variety of ways. How do you serve?”

Essays may range in length between 250 and 600 words and Sophomores and juniors in Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Livingston, Linn, and Ray counties can submit entries.

Contest guidelines and entry forms were mailed to English teachers in December.

Information is also available at the Cooperative’s business office at 201 West Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe or online at their website.

Students do not have to be members in order to participate and Children of Coop employees and directors are not eligible.

The deadline is Friday, February 17th at 4:30 that afternoon and mailed entries must be postmarked on or before the deadline.

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative will announce winners in early April.

Call Chasity Anderson at 660-646-4281 extension 20 if you have questions.

