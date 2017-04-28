Farmers’ Electric Coop announces essay contest winners

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative has announced essay contest winners.

Two juniors won all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C., and three sophomores won trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (CYCLE) program in Jefferson City.

Harlie Jones of Chillicothe High School won the Annual Youth Tour Washington essay contest.

Nicole Robinson of Pattonsburg High School placed second.

The juniors will represent Farmers’ Electric Cooperative on a tour of the nation’s capital, which includes visiting museums and monuments as well as meeting elected officials.

Meredith Oesch of Southwest Livingston County R-1 won first place in the essay contest for the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience.

Laney Gaston of Chillicothe High School placed second.

Kaitlynn Heussner of Hale High School placed third.

The sophomores will learn about electric cooperatives, Missouri government, and leadership skills.

A judging committee chose the finalists based on essays submitted earlier this year.

Like this: Like Loading...