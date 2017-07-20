Farm Service Agency candidate nominations deadline is August 1

The deadline to nominate candidates to serve on local Farm Service Agency county committees is approaching.

U. S. Department of Agriculture FSA Acting Executive Director for Missouri Kimberly Viers reminds farmers and ranchers that they can nominate eligible candidates until August 1st.

Eligible nominees must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program and reside in the local administrative area where the election will be held.

Committees consist of three to 11 members and meet once a month or as needed to make important decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs, county office employment, and other agricultural issues.

Members serve three-year terms and nominees must sign a nomination form, which must be postmarked or received by the local FSA county office by August 1.

Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters by November 6th and must be returned to the local USDA Service Centers by December 4.

Newly elected officers will take office January 1st, 2018.

More information can be found HERE.

