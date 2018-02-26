Farm accident in Daviess County kills McFall man

The highway patrol reports a farm accident this morning in northwestern Daviess County has claimed the life of a man from McFall.

64-year-old Victor Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene on private property one mile north of Pattonsburg.

An investigating officer reported Morgan had loaded a hay bale and due to excessive weight on the front, it caused the tractor to tip and roll down the embankment coming to rest on the driver.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Pattonsburg Fire Department, and the NTA ambulance.

