Family of Missouri woman who died in cell sues jail

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful-death lawsuit filed against a detention center in southeastern Missouri alleges that jailers didn’t offer proper medical care for a woman during an overdose.

The lawsuit alleges jailers at the Mississippi County Detention Center failed to provide adequate medical care to 21-year-old Somer Nunnally, who was found dead in her cell in May 2015 after less than a day in custody. The local coroner ruled Nunnally died from mixed drug intoxication.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of her two children by their father, Devin Arnold, in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau last week, the Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/2pZV82q ) reported.

The suit alleges surveillance video indicates a jailer laughed at the woman at multiple points in the night and shows Nunnally cried out for medical help an hour before she was found dead, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Samuel Wendt, called the death “a tragedy,” saying law enforcement officials had enough time to provide Nunnally with medical care but chose not to.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, who was the jail administrator at the time and is listed as a defendant, was not immediately returned Tuesday. Then-detention officer and current jail administrator Sally Gammons Yanez, also listed as a defendant, told the Southeast Missourian she had not yet been served with the lawsuit Monday and declined comment.

Records show Nunnally was arrested on May 2, 2015, after failing a sobriety test when police pulled her over. The suit said Nunnally had ingested “a large number of pills” before the officer arrived and jail staffers were aware of her condition.

“Defendants knew of Ms. Nunnally’s need for medical attention, and they repeatedly and continually disregarded an excessive risk” to her safety, according to the lawsuit.

Like this: Like Loading...