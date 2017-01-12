Family hiring nanny for around-the-world trip

RIVERTON, UT (KSTU/CNN) – A Utah couple is offering a nanny’s dream job: get paid to travel the world with them.

The only catch? You’ll have to help watch their three young kids.

“We have actually had this dream for quite a while,” said M’Kenzie Tillotson.

The Tillotsons are living out their dream, traveling the world for a year starting this summer.

But as they started to plan, reality sunk in: Derek and M’Kenzie Tillotson are outnumbered.

“When she was born and we just realized OK there’s two of us and there’s three of them and we wanted to enjoy this as well,” said Derek Tillotson.

So they posted a video on YouTube letting the world know they’re looking for a nanny. They got 19,000 applications.

“We can have a little bit of a bigger pool to choose from, we didn’t know how big the pool would become,” said Derek Tillotson.

The Tillotsons have their work cut out for them.

“I thought there would be the Mary Poppins candidate and she’d fall out of the sky and she’d be so perfect for our family but were finding that everybody is such a great candidate,” he said.

With some help from an Excel program that narrows down resumes, they hope to pick someone by early February.

“We’ll be paying a monthly salary of $1,200 to $1,500,” Derek Tillotson said.

In addition to the monthly paycheck, the nanny gets an all-expense paid trip around the world.

They plan to sell their house this spring and head out in July.

“From New York City, we would go to Iceland and from Iceland into Scandinavia, and then tour the rest of Europe with our family. See places- Turkey and Croatia,” he said.

Then they’ll come back to Utah for Christmas, and head west.

“January of next year we’ll be in Hawaii and then we’ll travel into Asia and the Pacific,” Derek Tillotson said.

And the Tillotsons say sharing this dream on social media has been rewarding in unexpected ways.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages that have said you’ve inspired me to remember what my dreams are and that I can make them happen,” said M’Kenzie Tillotson.

You can follow the Tillotson family’s adventures by finding Five Take Flight on Facebook.

